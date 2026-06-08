Golf Governance: MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement. built by Golf. Core capabilities include MCP connection logging with full provenance, 90-day immutable audit trail, Pre-mapped controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, and FINRA..

Keyboard.dev: Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt. built by Keyboard.dev. Core capabilities include Role-based access controls for AI tool usage, Centralized policy and permissions management across AI tools, Sandboxed execution for AI tasks..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.