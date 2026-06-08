Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Golf Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Golf. Keyboard.dev is a commercial ai governance tool by Keyboard.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement.
Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Golf Governance vs Keyboard.dev for your ai governance needs.
Golf Governance: MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement. built by Golf. Core capabilities include MCP connection logging with full provenance, 90-day immutable audit trail, Pre-mapped controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, and FINRA..
Keyboard.dev: Secure AI governance control plane for enterprise AI tool access mgmt. built by Keyboard.dev. Core capabilities include Role-based access controls for AI tool usage, Centralized policy and permissions management across AI tools, Sandboxed execution for AI tasks..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Golf Governance differentiates with MCP connection logging with full provenance, 90-day immutable audit trail, Pre-mapped controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, and FINRA. Keyboard.dev differentiates with Role-based access controls for AI tool usage, Centralized policy and permissions management across AI tools, Sandboxed execution for AI tasks.
Golf Governance is developed by Golf. Keyboard.dev is developed by Keyboard.dev. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Golf Governance integrates with Cursor, Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, Windsurf and 2 more. Keyboard.dev integrates with GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Claude, Gemini, Claude Code and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Golf Governance and Keyboard.dev serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance, Agentic AI Security, LLM Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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