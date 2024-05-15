Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
gitGraber is a free digital risk protection tool. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevSecOps teams operating on zero budget will find gitGraber's GitHub monitoring genuinely useful for catching committed secrets before they reach production; the 2,188 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners who've validated it works. The free model means you can deploy it today against your entire repository history without vendor negotiation. This is not a replacement for a commercial secrets scanner if your organization needs audit trails, multi-repository governance across GitLab and Bitbucket, or support contracts; gitGraber is a scrappy, single-platform tool that does one job well.
Developers and security engineers who need passive detection of leaked credentials in their browser traffic should use Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension; it catches API keys and database passwords that slip into logs, error pages, and third-party services before they propagate. The 393 GitHub stars reflect active community adoption and signal the tool works reliably in real browsers. Skip this if you need centralized policy enforcement or remediation workflows across your org; this is a point-of-use control, not a platform.
Monitor GitHub for sensitive data
A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.
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Common questions about comparing gitGraber vs Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension for your digital risk protection needs.
gitGraber: Monitor GitHub for sensitive data..
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension: A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
gitGraber is open-source with 2,188 GitHub stars. Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is open-source with 393 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
gitGraber and Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Sensitive Data. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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