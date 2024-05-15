gitGraber

DevSecOps teams operating on zero budget will find gitGraber's GitHub monitoring genuinely useful for catching committed secrets before they reach production; the 2,188 GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners who've validated it works. The free model means you can deploy it today against your entire repository history without vendor negotiation. This is not a replacement for a commercial secrets scanner if your organization needs audit trails, multi-repository governance across GitLab and Bitbucket, or support contracts; gitGraber is a scrappy, single-platform tool that does one job well.