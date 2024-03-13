Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
git-all-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. shhgit is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
DevOps teams and individual contributors who need fast, lightweight secrets scanning across multiple Git platforms should start with shhgit; it catches API keys and tokens in real-time without the operational overhead of commercial alternatives. The free, open-source model and 3,915 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption among developers who've already integrated it into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your organization requires centralized secret lifecycle management, audit trails, or remediation workflows; shhgit detects and alerts but leaves remediation entirely to your team.
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code.
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Common questions about comparing git-all-secrets vs shhgit for your static application security testing needs.
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
shhgit: A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
git-all-secrets is open-source with 1,136 GitHub stars. shhgit is open-source with 3,915 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
git-all-secrets and shhgit serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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