Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ghost Security Exorcist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Ghost Security. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs without visibility into their own endpoints will find Ghost Security Exorcist's automated discovery and inventory actually useful, particularly for catching undocumented or shadow APIs before they become vulnerabilities. The AI-driven BOLA and deserialization detection works across five languages with line-level remediation guidance, and daily differential scanning in CI/CD means you're not waiting for quarterly assessments. Skip this if you need a platform covering infrastructure scanning or runtime protection; Exorcist is narrowly focused on code and API risk, which is exactly why it works well for teams that have that specific problem.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing Ghost Security Exorcist vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Ghost Security Exorcist: AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection. built by Ghost Security. Core capabilities include Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ghost Security Exorcist differentiates with Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence differentiates with Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats.
Ghost Security Exorcist is developed by Ghost Security. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ghost Security Exorcist integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Git and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ghost Security Exorcist and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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