Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ghost Security Exorcist is a commercial static application security testing tool by Ghost Security. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs without visibility into their own endpoints will find Ghost Security Exorcist's automated discovery and inventory actually useful, particularly for catching undocumented or shadow APIs before they become vulnerabilities. The AI-driven BOLA and deserialization detection works across five languages with line-level remediation guidance, and daily differential scanning in CI/CD means you're not waiting for quarterly assessments. Skip this if you need a platform covering infrastructure scanning or runtime protection; Exorcist is narrowly focused on code and API risk, which is exactly why it works well for teams that have that specific problem.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
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Common questions about comparing Ghost Security Exorcist vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Ghost Security Exorcist: AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection. built by Ghost Security. Core capabilities include Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ghost Security Exorcist differentiates with Automated API endpoint discovery and inventory, Multi-language code analysis (Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, Rust), AI-driven vulnerability detection for BOLA, race conditions, and insecure deserialization. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
Ghost Security Exorcist is developed by Ghost Security. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ghost Security Exorcist integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, CircleCI. SOOS SAST integrates with Jenkins, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ghost Security Exorcist and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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