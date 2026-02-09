GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.