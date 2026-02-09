Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GetReal Security is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Polygraf AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders protecting against AI-driven fraud and synthetic media attacks should choose GetReal Security for its combination of real-time stream verification and forensic analysis that catches deepfakes before they damage operations. The platform covers both detection and response across NIST DE.AE and RS.AN, with practical incident response assessments that move beyond detection into actual remediation. Skip this if your primary concern is credential stuffing or traditional account compromise; GetReal's strength lies in audio, video, and biometric spoofing, not password-based attacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-volume content risk,marketing, communications, legal review,should evaluate Polygraf AI Data Provenance for its source tracing capability, which catches synthetic or manipulated files before they circulate internally. The 98%+ fraud detection accuracy and real-time visibility into modified content address the DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most organizations still handle manually. Skip this if your deepfake risk is theoretical rather than operational, or if you need detection integrated with response automation; Polygraf focuses narrowly on identifying and authenticating content, not orchestrating downstream actions.
Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception
AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance.
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Common questions about comparing GetReal Security vs Polygraf AI Data Provenance for your deepfake detection needs.
GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..
Polygraf AI Data Provenance: AI-powered platform to detect deepfakes & authenticate content provenance. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GetReal Security differentiates with Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs. Polygraf AI Data Provenance differentiates with Deepfake content detection across prompts, files, and calls, Content provenance authentication layer, Source tracing for digital content.
GetReal Security is developed by GetReal. Polygraf AI Data Provenance is developed by Polygraf AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GetReal Security and Polygraf AI Data Provenance serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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