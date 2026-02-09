GetReal Security: Platform for detecting and defending against deepfakes and AI-driven deception. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time audio and video stream verification, Forensic analysis of image, audio, and video files, Deepfake awareness training programs..

Pindrop Liveness Detection: Detects AI-generated (deepfake) voices in IVR, live calls, and audio files. built by Pindrop. Core capabilities include AI-generated voice detection with 99% claimed accuracy, Liveness detection across IVR systems, Liveness detection on live phone calls..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.