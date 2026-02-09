Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GetReal Protect is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Reality Defender RealCall is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Reality Defender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise recruiting teams bleeding money to deepfake job candidates should deploy GetReal Protect; real-time detection during video interviews stops synthetic identities before they're hired, not after they've stolen credentials. The tool integrates directly with your existing videoconferencing stack and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and AT awareness training under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you'll catch fraud and document your detection controls for auditors. Skip this if your hiring happens primarily through asynchronous video submissions or you need broader synthetic media detection beyond recruitment interviews.
Security and compliance teams defending against voice-based social engineering and fraud need Reality Defender RealCall because it's one of the few tools that detects synthetic audio in live telephony streams rather than requiring manual upload after a breach occurs. The deep-learning ensemble model covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection, letting you catch manipulated calls in real time and generate defensible reports for investigations. Skip this if your threat model is primarily text-based phishing or if you need a tool that also handles video deepfakes; RealCall is audio-only and won't broaden beyond that.
Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews
Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models.
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Common questions about comparing GetReal Protect vs Reality Defender RealCall for your deepfake detection needs.
GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..
Reality Defender RealCall: Deepfake detection for telephony audio streams using deep-learning models. built by Reality Defender. Core capabilities include Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GetReal Protect differentiates with Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates. Reality Defender RealCall differentiates with Deep-learning ensemble model analysis of call audio streams, Detection of signs of manipulation or synthetic audio generation, Rapid upload and authenticity verification of audio media.
GetReal Protect is developed by GetReal. Reality Defender RealCall is developed by Reality Defender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GetReal Protect and Reality Defender RealCall serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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