Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..

ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.