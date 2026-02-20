Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Genians. ORDR AI Protect for Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments (IoT, SCADA, OT networks) need Genian DPI because it identifies and tracks EOL/EOS status without requiring network changes or agent deployment. Layer-2 fingerprinting maps devices directly to CVE data and manufacturer business status, covering the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most NAC tools skip entirely. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need behavioral analytics; Genian DPI is asset discovery and vulnerability correlation, not anomaly detection.
Security teams managing mixed IT, IoT, and OT environments will get the most from ORDR AI Protect for Security because it actually discovers and classifies unmanaged devices that traditional asset tools miss, then surfaces control gaps like missing EDR agents in a single inventory. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical ID.AM and ID.RA areas, with automated workflows that let you act on findings instead of just reporting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily managed IT devices on standard endpoints; ORDR's design assumes you're swimming in heterogeneous hardware that your CMDB doesn't know about.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) vs ORDR AI Protect for Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..
ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) differentiates with Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform. ORDR AI Protect for Security differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is developed by Genians. ORDR AI Protect for Security is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) integrates with Genian NAC, Common Platform Enumeration (CPE) dictionary, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE), Google Search. ORDR AI Protect for Security integrates with ITSM, SIEM, SOC, CMDB. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) and ORDR AI Protect for Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox