Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Genians. OctoXLabs CAASM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments (IoT, SCADA, OT networks) need Genian DPI because it identifies and tracks EOL/EOS status without requiring network changes or agent deployment. Layer-2 fingerprinting maps devices directly to CVE data and manufacturer business status, covering the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most NAC tools skip entirely. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need behavioral analytics; Genian DPI is asset discovery and vulnerability correlation, not anomaly detection.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in OctoXLabs CAASM for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and IoT devices most tools ignore. The 350+ API integrations mean you can plug this into existing stacks without rip-and-replace, and the centralized inventory across Active Directory, cloud platforms, and endpoint tools cuts the manual reconciliation work significantly. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context beyond aggregating data from upstream scanners; OctoXLabs is an inventory and triage engine, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable as your primary assessment tool.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
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Common questions about comparing Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) vs OctoXLabs CAASM for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..
OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) differentiates with Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform. OctoXLabs CAASM differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is developed by Genians. OctoXLabs CAASM is developed by OctoXLabs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) integrates with Genian NAC, Common Platform Enumeration (CPE) dictionary, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE), Google Search. OctoXLabs CAASM integrates with Active Directory, Azure, Carbon Black, Centrify, Cisco AMP and 34 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) and OctoXLabs CAASM serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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