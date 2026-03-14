GenesysInsights: AI-powered platform detecting GNSS jamming & spoofing in real time. built by Zighra. Core capabilities include Real-time GNSS jamming and spoofing detection, Multi-sensor data fusion into a common operating picture, Explainable AI/ML-based alert triage and decision support..

Rubyk OT: OT cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure across multiple sectors. built by RubyComm. Core capabilities include OT asset protection for water and wastewater infrastructure, Cybersecurity for energy and utilities OT environments, Manufacturing OT/IT convergence threat defense..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.