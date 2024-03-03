Gamma Ray

Node.js development teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with Gamma Ray because it plugs directly into your existing build pipeline with minimal configuration overhead. The free pricing and pluggable architecture mean you can wire it to whatever vulnerability database your org already uses, whether that's your own internal feeds or public sources, without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot or your team needs SCA that covers Java, Python, and Go equally well; Gamma Ray's strength is depth on Node, not breadth.