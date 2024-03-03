Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gamma Ray is a free software composition analysis tool. npm-scan is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Node.js development teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with Gamma Ray because it plugs directly into your existing build pipeline with minimal configuration overhead. The free pricing and pluggable architecture mean you can wire it to whatever vulnerability database your org already uses, whether that's your own internal feeds or public sources, without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot or your team needs SCA that covers Java, Python, and Go equally well; Gamma Ray's strength is depth on Node, not breadth.
Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
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Common questions about comparing Gamma Ray vs npm-scan for your software composition analysis needs.
Gamma Ray: Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases..
npm-scan: An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gamma Ray and npm-scan serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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