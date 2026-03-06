Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gambit Security Balens is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Gambit Security. VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by VMware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in backup and cloud infrastructure visibility gaps will find immediate value in Gambit Security Balens because it maps dependencies and restore-point health across your entire stack without agents. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.AM and RC.RP, meaning it surfaces what you actually own and whether you can actually recover from ransomware; that immutability validation catches the backups attackers compromised before you touch them. Skip this if you need heavy detection and threat hunting capabilities; Balens is built for resilience posture and recovery readiness, not for finding active compromise.
VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance
Enterprise and mid-market teams running VMware Cloud Foundation will benefit most from VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance because it treats private cloud recovery as seriously as prevention, with automated ransomware isolation and clean room restoration that most compliance tools skip entirely. The tool covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both continuous monitoring and incident recovery execution, backed by 7-day extended support for severity 2 issues that signals maturity in operational deployment. Skip this if your infrastructure is heavily multi-cloud or you need detection-first threat hunting; this platform prioritizes compliance posture and disaster recovery over real-time threat intelligence.
Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity.
Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Gambit Security Balens vs VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..
VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance: Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds. built by VMware. Core capabilities include Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gambit Security Balens differentiates with Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping. VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance differentiates with Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction.
Gambit Security Balens is developed by Gambit Security. VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance is developed by VMware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gambit Security Balens and VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox