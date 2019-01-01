Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gambit Security Balens is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Gambit Security. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in backup and cloud infrastructure visibility gaps will find immediate value in Gambit Security Balens because it maps dependencies and restore-point health across your entire stack without agents. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.AM and RC.RP, meaning it surfaces what you actually own and whether you can actually recover from ransomware; that immutability validation catches the backups attackers compromised before you touch them. Skip this if you need heavy detection and threat hunting capabilities; Balens is built for resilience posture and recovery readiness, not for finding active compromise.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Gambit Security Balens vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gambit Security Balens differentiates with Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Gambit Security Balens is developed by Gambit Security. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gambit Security Balens and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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