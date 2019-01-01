Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..

Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.