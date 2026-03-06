Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Gambit Security Balens is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Gambit Security. Nutanix Security Central is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Nutanix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in backup and cloud infrastructure visibility gaps will find immediate value in Gambit Security Balens because it maps dependencies and restore-point health across your entire stack without agents. The platform scores strongly on NIST ID.AM and RC.RP, meaning it surfaces what you actually own and whether you can actually recover from ransomware; that immutability validation catches the backups attackers compromised before you touch them. Skip this if you need heavy detection and threat hunting capabilities; Balens is built for resilience posture and recovery readiness, not for finding active compromise.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across multiple clouds will get the most from Nutanix Security Central because it connects asset visibility to incident response without forcing you into a single-vendor cloud ecosystem. The platform covers NIST Identify and Detect functions thoroughly, with compliance auditing against CIS, NIST CSF, and PCI-DSS built in, though it prioritizes continuous monitoring and vulnerability discovery over recovery orchestration. Skip this if your team runs primarily public cloud workloads and needs a best-of-breed CSPM; Security Central assumes on-premises or hybrid deployments where microsegmentation and Zero Trust policy automation matter more than cloud-native speed.
Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity.
Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection
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Common questions about comparing Gambit Security Balens vs Nutanix Security Central for your cloud security posture management needs.
Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..
Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gambit Security Balens differentiates with Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping. Nutanix Security Central differentiates with Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration.
Gambit Security Balens is developed by Gambit Security. Nutanix Security Central is developed by Nutanix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gambit Security Balens and Nutanix Security Central serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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