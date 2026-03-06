Gambit Security Balens: Autonomous cyber resilience platform for cloud, backups, and IaC continuity. built by Gambit Security. Core capabilities include Continuous business application visibility and dependency mapping across cloud, IaC, and backups, AI-Native Cyber Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) scoring, Infrastructure drift detection and live impact mapping..

Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.