Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis
Teams managing sprawling dependency inventories across 35+ package ecosystems need ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis for one reason: exploitability analysis that actually reads your code, not just CVE scores, which cuts false positives dramatically and makes remediation decisions defensible. The tool covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 supply chain and asset management functions, and automated pull requests for updates eliminate the manual triage tax that kills most SCA programs. Skip this if you're a single-language shop or need SAST bundled in; ZeroPath is deliberately focused on dependencies, which is exactly what makes it effective.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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