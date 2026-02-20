FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.