FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps: Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include ML-assisted malware detection engine for unknown threats, Malicious code detection in application source code, Malicious package detection in open-source components..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.