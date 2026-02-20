FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.