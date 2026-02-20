Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping code through npm and PyPI pipelines need Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain primarily for its Package Firewall, which stops malicious and typo-squatted dependencies before they enter your build, not after scanning finds them. The tool maps your complete dependency tree including transitive vulnerabilities and enforces policies directly in CI/CD, addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk management function that most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're still operating without automated dependency monitoring or if your codebase relies heavily on private registries and language ecosystems beyond npm and PyPI; you'll outgrow the package registry coverage quickly.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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