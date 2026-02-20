FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.