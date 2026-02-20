Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. SOOS Community Edition SCA is a free software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Open source maintainers and early-stage startups should pick SOOS Community Edition SCA because it delivers typosquatting detection that most free SCA tools skip entirely, catching malicious lookalike packages before they land in your dependency tree. The tool supports 14+ languages with unlimited scans and users at no cost, making it genuinely useful for projects that can't justify commercial licensing. Skip this if you need enterprise policy enforcement, role-based access controls, or integration with enterprise ticketing systems beyond Jira; SOOS Community is built for velocity in small teams, not governance in large ones.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs SOOS Community Edition SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
SOOS Community Edition SCA: Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. SOOS Community Edition SCA differentiates with Vulnerability scanning with severity, impact, and exploitability rankings, Typosquatting/typo detection for malicious lookalike packages, SBOM generation in SPDX and CycloneDX formats with VEX support.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. SOOS Community Edition SCA is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and SOOS Community Edition SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, Open Source. Key differences: FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is Commercial while SOOS Community Edition SCA is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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