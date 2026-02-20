Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Sec1 Scopy is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast need Sec1 Scopy to catch open-source vulnerabilities before they ship, not after they're exploited. Its AI-driven prioritization cuts through noise by ranking exploitability alongside severity, and the 320,000+ vulnerability database with transitive dependency detection means you're not missing the second-order risks that static scanners overlook. Skip this if your team needs license compliance as your primary lever; Scopy scans licenses but doesn't enforce policy workflows the way specialized tools do.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Sec1 Scopy for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Sec1 Scopy differentiates with Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Sec1 Scopy is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Sec1 Scopy serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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