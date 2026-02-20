FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.