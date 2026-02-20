FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Scribe Platform: SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security. built by scribe security. Core capabilities include SBOM management and sharing, SBOM enrichment with actionable insights, Container integrity validation..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.