Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Scantist TrustX is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Scantist. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Scantist TrustX because it actually prioritizes what to fix in your supply chain instead of drowning you in SBOM noise; AI-powered vulnerability ranking cuts the triage work that kills adoption. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment equally well, meaning you get both visibility into third-party components and the context to act on threats that matter. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy CI/CD systems or enterprise support infrastructure; Scantist is built for teams that can move quickly and tolerate a smaller vendor footprint.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Scantist TrustX for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Scantist TrustX: AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt. built by Scantist. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and analysis, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization, Binary vulnerability profiling..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Scantist TrustX differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and analysis, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization, Binary vulnerability profiling.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Scantist TrustX is developed by Scantist. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Scantist TrustX serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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