FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.