Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. SCANOSS Security Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large codebases with hidden open source dependencies will find SCANOSS Security Dataset valuable for its ability to detect both declared and undeclared vulnerabilities in supply chain assets, addressing the ID.AM and GV.SC gaps most organizations ignore. The local scanning model with webhook integration lets you catch transitive dependency risk before it reaches production without waiting for vendor updates. This is not the tool for teams needing runtime workload security or those already embedded in a CI/CD pipeline with commercial SCA tooling; SCANOSS prioritizes inventory accuracy over enforcement automation.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs SCANOSS Security Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
SCANOSS Security Dataset: Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. SCANOSS Security Dataset differentiates with Local code scanning with SCANOSS agent, SBOM generation, Vulnerability detection in declared and undeclared dependencies.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. SCANOSS Security Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and SCANOSS Security Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox