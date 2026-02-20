FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man): Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring. built by Reliable Energy Analytics. Core capabilities include Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.