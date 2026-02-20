Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Reliable Energy Analytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man)
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing third-party software risk will find real value in SAG-PM's automated SBOM analysis paired with immediate CVE-to-product impact mapping through its Products at Risk reporting. The tool directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain risk requirement by validating against CISA's Secure by Design guidance and FDA compliance frameworks, eliminating manual spreadsheet validation. Skip this if your organization lacks the upstream SBOM data from suppliers or needs deep code-level vulnerability remediation guidance; SAG-PM excels at risk visibility but assumes you already have SBOMs in hand.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man): Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring. built by Reliable Energy Analytics. Core capabilities include Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) differentiates with Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) is developed by Reliable Energy Analytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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