Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Safety CLI is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Python-focused development teams running CI/CD pipelines need Safety CLI for its expert-verified fix recommendations that actually specify version upgrade paths, not just vulnerability listings. The tool scans across local, CI/CD, and production environments with policy-based configuration, and its proprietary database catches vulnerabilities that public feeds miss. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot and you need to scan Java, JavaScript, and Go dependencies equally; Safety CLI's strength is Python specificity, which becomes a weakness the moment you need language coverage.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Safety CLI for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Safety CLI: CLI tool for scanning Python dependencies for known vulnerabilities. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Safety CLI differentiates with Python dependency vulnerability scanning, Multi-environment scanning (local, CI/CD, production), Policy-based scan configuration.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Safety CLI is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Safety CLI serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is Commercial while Safety CLI is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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