Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Raven Runtime SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who are drowning in open-source vulnerability noise should start with Raven Runtime SCA; its CPU-level reachability analysis actually tells you which CVEs can execute, not just which ones exist in your dependencies. The runtime prioritization cuts triage work by eliminating the 80% of vulnerabilities your code never touches, and multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and seven others means you're not swapping tools between services. Skip this if your supply chain risk strategy lives entirely in pre-deployment scanning or if you need SBOM generation to be your primary control; Raven assumes you're already past the build gate and need to know what's actually exploitable in production.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Raven Runtime SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Raven Runtime SCA differentiates with Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP).
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Raven Runtime SCA is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Raven Runtime SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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