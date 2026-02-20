Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Qwiet SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building software supply chains will get the most from Qwiet SBOM because its Code Property Graph analysis catches actual reachability of vulnerabilities instead of flagging every dependency flaw equally. The vulnerability reachability analysis cuts false positives dramatically compared to standard SCA tools that treat all CVEs as live threats. Teams without mature threat modeling or those expecting broad platform coverage across CSPM and container scanning should look elsewhere; Qwiet is deliberately focused on the SBOM and composition risk problem, which means you'll need complementary tools for infrastructure and runtime posture.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Qwiet SBOM for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Qwiet SBOM: SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Qwiet SBOM differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Open source and proprietary code inventory, SAST-based component scanning.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Qwiet SBOM is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Qwiet SBOM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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