Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Preflight is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Teams validating third-party scripts and binaries before execution will find Preflight's Go-based verification approach cuts through supply chain risk at the point where most attacks succeed: the download-to-run gap. The tool's free pricing and 155 GitHub stars suggest active community validation of its core strength: enabling organizations to compile and verify executables themselves rather than blindly trust prebuilt binaries. Skip this if you need runtime monitoring or post-execution detection; Preflight is purely a gate-keeping tool that stops bad artifacts before they land.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Preflight for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Preflight: Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Preflight is open-source with 155 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Preflight serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Open Source, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is Commercial while Preflight is Free, Preflight is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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