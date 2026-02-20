Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by PlaxidityX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise automotive suppliers need PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security because it extracts SBOMs directly from compiled binaries,AUTOSAR, Linux, Android,without requiring source code access, which most competitors demand. The tool maps to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM functions with automated vulnerability prioritization against public and private databases, plus UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 compliance reporting that satisfies OEM audit requirements out of the box. Skip this if your supply chain includes non-automotive software; the feature set is purpose-built for ECU and vehicle model asset tracking, not general enterprise software inventory.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is developed by PlaxidityX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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