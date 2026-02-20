FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security: Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automatic SBOM extraction from binaries (AUTOSAR, Linux, Android), Continuous vulnerability scanning against public and private databases, Asset management for ECUs, hardware components, and software libraries per project or vehicle model..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.