FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Ossprey: Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code. built by Ossprey. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection, CICD Pipeline integration, GitHub Action integration ..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.