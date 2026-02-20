Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Ossprey is a free software composition analysis tool by Ossprey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Startup security teams building fast without governance infrastructure should start with Ossprey, since its free tier removes cost friction and GitHub Actions integration means zero friction deployment. The tool maps dependencies and generates SBOMs on day one, covering the GV.SC and ID.AM functions that early-stage companies skip entirely. Ossprey's real strength is catching malicious packages before they land in your build; its weakness is in post-incident response and remediation workflows, so you'll still need a separate process for handling findings at scale.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Ossprey for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Ossprey: Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code. built by Ossprey. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection, CICD Pipeline integration, GitHub Action integration ..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Ossprey differentiates with Real-time threat detection, CICD Pipeline integration, GitHub Action integration .
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Ossprey is developed by Ossprey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Ossprey serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is Commercial while Ossprey is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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