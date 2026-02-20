Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. OpenSCA Project is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Startup security teams with limited budgets and no DevOps infrastructure will appreciate OpenSCA Project because it scans dependencies directly in the browser without installation overhead or vendor lock-in. It addresses ID.RA Risk Assessment by identifying known vulnerabilities in open source libraries before they ship, which is the most practical use of a free tool at that stage. Skip this if your team needs continuous scanning across CI/CD pipelines or remediation guidance beyond flagging vulnerable packages; OpenSCA is a point-in-time scanner, not a supply chain monitoring platform.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs OpenSCA Project for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
OpenSCA Project: OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and OpenSCA Project serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, SBOM. Key differences: FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is Commercial while OpenSCA Project is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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