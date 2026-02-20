Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. NetRise Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by NetRise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Security teams managing compiled software and third-party binaries without source code visibility should start with NetRise Platform, which generates SBOMs and detects hard-coded secrets directly from binary analysis rather than requiring source access. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory functions that most SCA tools skip, and its EU CRA compliance support matters if you're auditing vendor software against emerging regulations. Skip this if your codebase is primarily interpreted languages or if you need deep integration with existing CI/CD scanning workflows; NetRise works best as a dedicated binary inspector sitting outside your build pipeline.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs NetRise Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. NetRise Platform differentiates with Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. NetRise Platform is developed by NetRise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and NetRise Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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