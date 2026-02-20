Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Meterian Project Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Teams shipping web applications who need to know what's actually in their dependencies before it becomes a liability should evaluate Meterian Project Scanner. It combines local scanning with CI/CD integration and generates actionable upgrade paths for vulnerable components, covering both NIST risk assessment and platform security controls. Skip this if you're looking for runtime application security or need deep container image scanning; Meterian is dependency-focused, not workload-focused.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Meterian Project Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Meterian Project Scanner: SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Meterian Project Scanner differentiates with Scans websites and projects for vulnerable or outdated dependent components, License compliance checking for third-party components, Generates reports in HTML, PDF, and JSON formats.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Meterian Project Scanner is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Meterian Project Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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