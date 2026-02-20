FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner): SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.