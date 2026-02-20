Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner)
Startups and mid-market teams building container pipelines need BOSSC to catch vulnerable dependencies before they ship. The tool generates actionable SBOMs with upgrade recommendations, integrates natively into CI/CD workflows, and uses hybrid scanning (open source plus proprietary engines) that cuts false positives where smaller teams lack triage bandwidth. Skip this if you need runtime detection or network policy enforcement; BOSSC stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what containers do once deployed.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner): SCA tool for scanning container images for vulnerabilities and compliance. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning of container images, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, License information reporting.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Meterian BOSSC (Container Scanner) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, SBOM, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox