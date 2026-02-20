FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

MergeBase Software Composition Analysis: SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC. built by MergeBase. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.