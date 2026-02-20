FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.