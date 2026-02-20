FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Manifest SBOMs: Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation and merging, SBOM collection from vendors, Secure SBOM repository..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.