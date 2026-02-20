Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Lineaje Open Source Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping software with third-party dependencies should start here; Lineaje Open Source Manager detects OSS risk faster than manual audits because its AI-powered remediation planning actually tells you what to fix, not just what's broken. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment across SBOM generation and vulnerability prioritization, which means your compliance officer and your engineers can stop arguing about what matters. Skip this if your organization treats open-source governance as a checkbox exercise rather than a continuous practice; the self-healing and automated maintenance features only pay off when you're committed to actually using recommendations.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Lineaje Open Source Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Lineaje Open Source Manager: Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Lineaje Open Source Manager differentiates with Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Lineaje Open Source Manager is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Lineaje Open Source Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SCA, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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