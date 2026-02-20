Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Lineaje Gold Open Source is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open-source dependencies across multiple artifact repositories will find real value in Lineaje Gold's AI-driven vulnerability detection paired with automated remediation, which actually closes the gap between finding issues and fixing them instead of just flagging them. The platform's self-healing supply chain capability and SBOM lifecycle management address the GV.SC and ID.RA functions that most organizations fumble, and it handles both vendor SBOMs and your own source scanning in one place. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing CI/CD pipeline or prefer manual review gates over autonomous remediation; the automation is the whole point here.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Lineaje Gold Open Source for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Lineaje Gold Open Source: AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source package and image integrity verification, Unified scanner integration with contextual analysis, AI-based autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Lineaje Gold Open Source differentiates with Open-source package and image integrity verification, Unified scanner integration with contextual analysis, AI-based autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Lineaje Gold Open Source is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Lineaje Gold Open Source serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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