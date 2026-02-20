FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Kusari Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization. built by Kusari. Core capabilities include Continuous software component mapping and inventory, Provenance tracking for libraries, binaries, and containers, Contextual vulnerability prioritization with exploitability and exposure scoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.