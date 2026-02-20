FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software: Automated CVE patching for open source software components. built by Kosai. Core capabilities include Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.