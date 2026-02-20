Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Kosai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in open source CVE backlogs will value Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software for its ability to auto-generate and validate patches for abandoned dependencies that traditional SCA tools flag but can't fix. The GenAI-driven patching engine handles transitive vulnerabilities and EOL software, which coverage gaps most competitors won't touch. Skip this if your primary need is risk assessment and policy enforcement rather than actual patch deployment; Kosai assumes you want remediation velocity over visibility controls.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software: Automated CVE patching for open source software components. built by Kosai. Core capabilities include Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software differentiates with Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software is developed by Kosai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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