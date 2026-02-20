FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.