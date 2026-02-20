Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Teams drowning in SCA alerts but lacking the engineering bandwidth to triage them should pick Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for its runtime threat modeling that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The agentless deployment means no build pipeline rework, and the automated ticket closure on fix deployment stops alert fatigue before it starts. Skip this if your dependencies rarely update or you need source code scanning; Heeler is built for organizations managing active, frequently-patched codebases where false positives burn through security and developer credibility.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Third Party Library Scanner vs Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA differentiates with Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner and Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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