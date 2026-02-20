Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by FYEO. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing Layer-1 protocols, smart contracts, or custom DeFi runtimes need FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing because it builds harnesses around your actual threat model instead of running generic fuzzing templates against your code. The stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking catches logic flaws that stateless fuzzers miss, and CI integration means you're re-running those same reproducible seeds on every release. Skip this if your codebase is small or you're looking for a self-service tool; FYEO's 12-person team is built for hands-on engagement with mid-market and up, and that model doesn't scale to solo developers or teams that need instant turnaround.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing differentiates with Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic. ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is developed by FYEO. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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