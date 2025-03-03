FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..

Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.