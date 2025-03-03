FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..

MergeBase Software Composition Analysis: SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC. built by MergeBase. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and monitoring, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Runtime vulnerability detection and protection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.