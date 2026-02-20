Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in fragmented network telemetry will get the most from Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence because it actually connects security findings to network context instead of leaving you to manually correlate alerts across tools. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,continuous monitoring, asset management, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not just seeing what's happening on the network, you're understanding why it matters to your risk posture. Skip this if your network team refuses to share data with security; Forward Networks only works when ops, cloud, compliance, and security agree to look at the same source of truth.
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
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Common questions about comparing Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence vs Guardian Exposure Map for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence differentiates with Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement. Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is developed by Forward Networks. Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence and Guardian Exposure Map serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Topology, Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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