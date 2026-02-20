Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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