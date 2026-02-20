Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise vs Infoblox Universal Asset Insights for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM.
Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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