Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud
Enterprise security teams managing routing and network policy across AWS, on-premises, and secondary cloud providers need Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud to catch misconfigurations that span infrastructure layers most CSPM tools ignore. Its network digital twin models hop-by-hop paths across hybrid environments and validates intent through automated policy checks, directly covering NIST ID.AM and PR.IR control families that point-in-time cloud inventory tools leave incomplete. Skip this if your architecture is single-cloud or if you need application-layer visibility; Forward's strength is infrastructure-layer topology and routing mistake detection, not workload compliance or data exposure scanning.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise vs Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud differentiates with Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots.
Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise and Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility, Network Topology. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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